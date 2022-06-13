Excessive Heat Warning in effect as heat indices may top 110º

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The record in Carbondale Monday is 97º from 1922. We are forecasting a high temperature of 98º.
Monday will likely be the most humid day, which means the heat index will be the highest with readings pushing over 110º in some locations.
In addition to extreme heat during the day, overnight, temperatures will remain elevated with lows only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That does not allow much of a break from the heat for our bodies or air conditioners.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more of the same with temperatures nearing 100 and afternoon heat indices 105-110º.
A break in the pattern is likely to finally bring some relief by the end of the week as the heat dome gets shifted west. A few storms are possible Thursday, but rain chances are on the low side for the foreseeable future.