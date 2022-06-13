 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect as heat indices may top 110º

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The record in Carbondale Monday is 97º from 1922. We are forecasting a high temperature of 98º.

Monday will likely be the most humid day, which means the heat index will be the highest with readings pushing over 110º in some locations.

In addition to extreme heat during the day, overnight, temperatures will remain elevated with lows only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That does not allow much of a break from the heat for our bodies or air conditioners.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more of the same with temperatures nearing 100 and afternoon heat indices 105-110º.

A break in the pattern is likely to finally bring some relief by the end of the week as the heat dome gets shifted west. A few storms are possible Thursday, but rain chances are on the low side for the foreseeable future.

