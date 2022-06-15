 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive Heat Warning extended; temperatures near 100 again Wednesday

WSIL -- The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended, now set to end Thursday evening.

The prolonged duration of the heat can really take a toll on the body, especially in young children, elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

The humidity has dropped a little, which will likely keep the heat index Wednesday afternoon below 105º. Despite the humidity drop, temperatures will still near record territory with highs in the upper 90s.

Hot weather will remain through Thursday with temperatures even into the mid 90s on Friday.

A weak cold front finally arrives late Friday, bringing a chance for a few storms to parts of the region. The boundary will even bring slightly cooler weather our way for the weekend.

Next week, the heat roars back with temperatures possibly even warmer than this week.

