Excessive Heat Warning extended; temperatures near 100 again Wednesday

WSIL -- The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended, now set to end Thursday evening.
The prolonged duration of the heat can really take a toll on the body, especially in young children, elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.
The humidity has dropped a little, which will likely keep the heat index Wednesday afternoon below 105º. Despite the humidity drop, temperatures will still near record territory with highs in the upper 90s.
Hot weather will remain through Thursday with temperatures even into the mid 90s on Friday.
A weak cold front finally arrives late Friday, bringing a chance for a few storms to parts of the region. The boundary will even bring slightly cooler weather our way for the weekend.
Next week, the heat roars back with temperatures possibly even warmer than this week.