...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive heat continues across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90's with a heat index above 110F in most places. 

Thursday evening: Temperatures will continue to drop back into the mid and upper 70's by the very late evening hours. A few passing clouds. 

Friday: Morning lows into the mid, upper 70's with a few spots trying to hold onto the lower 80's. A few areas of patchy fog. Passing clouds through the afternoon as temperatures soar to the mid and upper 90's. A few spotty locations may even reach 100F by late afternoon. Heat index values will continue to stay into the 110-115F range. A very hot day ahead with a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms through the late afternoon. SW wind 5-10mph. By 10PM, the Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire. 

The weekend: Still looking toasty!

Saturday morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs going into the lower to mid 90's. A few pockets of higher temperatures could be possible. 

By Sunday temperatures, a bit cooler and we welcome back the mid 80's! 

