Everything you need to know about the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair is here with plenty of entertainment, food and activities.

The fairgrounds times are as follows...

Weekdays: 4:00 p.m. to Midnight

Weekends: Noon to Midnight

Labor Day: Noon to 9:00 pm

The carnival times are as follows...

Weekdays: 5:00 - 11:00 pm

Weekends: Noon - Midnight

Labor Day: Noon - 9:00 pm

Admission, armbands and ticket information for the rides can be found here.

A schedule for entertainment events and shows can be found on their website.

Du Quoin State Fair Parade canceled due to excessive heat in forecast DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair parade has been cancelled due to the extreme heat …

The Du Quoin State Fair released their entertainment lineup for the 2023 festivity back in May earlier this year.

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup features nine entertainers and events. They are as follows...

Fairytales on Ice - Friday, August 25th

Carly Pearce - Saturday, August 26th

Harness Racing - Monday - Wednesday, August 28th - 30th

Randy Houser - Thursday, August 31st

Dustin Lynch - Friday, September 1st

USAC Racing - Saturday, September 2nd

Flo Rida - Saturday, September 2nd

ARCA Racing - Sunday, September 3rd

Larry the Cable Guy - Monday, September 4th

You will also find a variety of fair food as well. A full list of food vendors can be found here.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25th through September 4th.

The fair started back in 1923 when a group of Du Quoin business leaders came up with an idea to sponsor an event that would attract people from all over Southern Illinois.

Du Quoin State Fair preps for high temperatures Du Quoin (WSIL) - Set-up is underway for the Du Quoin State Fair.

The Du Quoin State Fair brought in more than 50,000 people in the first few years of the 1920's and has grown to 300,000 each year, bringing in millions and millions over the years.

For planning or more information, you can find the Du Quoin State Fair's website here.