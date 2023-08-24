 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Du Quoin State Fair photo

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair is here with plenty of entertainment, food and activities.

The fairgrounds times are as follows...

  • Weekdays: 4:00 p.m. to Midnight
  • Weekends: Noon to Midnight
  • Labor Day: Noon to 9:00 pm

The carnival times are as follows...

  • Weekdays: 5:00 - 11:00 pm
  • Weekends: Noon - Midnight
  • Labor Day: Noon - 9:00 pm

Admission, armbands and ticket information for the rides can be found here.

A schedule for entertainment events and shows can be found on their website.

The Du Quoin State Fair released their entertainment lineup for the 2023 festivity back in May earlier this year.

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup features nine entertainers and events. They are as follows...

  • Fairytales on Ice - Friday, August 25th
  • Carly Pearce - Saturday, August 26th
  • Harness Racing - Monday - Wednesday, August 28th - 30th
  • Randy Houser - Thursday, August 31st
  • Dustin Lynch - Friday, September 1st
  • USAC Racing - Saturday, September 2nd
  • Flo Rida - Saturday, September 2nd
  • ARCA Racing - Sunday, September 3rd
  • Larry the Cable Guy - Monday, September 4th

You will also find a variety of fair food as well. A full list of food vendors can be found here.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25th through September 4th.

The fair started back in 1923 when a group of Du Quoin business leaders came up with an idea to sponsor an event that would attract people from all over Southern Illinois.

The Du Quoin State Fair brought in more than 50,000 people in the first few years of the 1920's and has grown to 300,000 each year, bringing in millions and millions over the years.

For planning or more information, you can find the Du Quoin State Fair's website here.

