End of May warm up - Isolated showers and storms this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Memorial Day Weekend dry streak will eventually come to an end going into the midweek as we turn to chances of showers and storms.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 80's. Areas of patchy, low-valley fog has formed and will clear at sunrise. A partly cloudy sky and dry conditions are to be expected.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's are forecast. Dew points will rise into the mid and upper 60's. A few regions could see dew points into the lower 70's. This mix of temperature and dew point will create muggy conditions. Those sensitive to heat should take all precautions. Partly cloudy. A few pop up showers and storms will be likely across the region towards the late afternoon and evening hours.
Thursday: The growing temperature and dew point trend will continue through the mid and late week. Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's. A few scattered showers and storms will form as early as the morning hours.
More chances of showers and storms will be likely as we head towards the weekend with temperatures nearing the lower 90's.
