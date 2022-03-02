Elevated fire threat & near record warm temps Wednesday

WSIL -- Chilly this morning, but dry air, sunshine, and southwest winds will bring near record warmth by this afternoon.
The record high in Carbondale is 75º set back in 1940. We'll make a run at that this afternoon.
Warm temperatures, low humidity, and a breezy will bring an elevated fire threat Wednesday afternoon. Burning leaves and brush is not recommended.
A cold front will sweep through the region late tonight, ushering in slightly cooler air Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, temperatures bounce back into the 70s, but chances for rain go up, especially by Sunday.