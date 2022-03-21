 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elevated fire threat Monday; rain returns Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
3_21 rain 1.jpg

WSIL -- The first full day of spring will feel very "spring-like"! Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the lower 70s. A strong breeze and low relative humidity will lead to an increased fire threat Monday, burning is NOT recommended.

3_21 fire.jpg

Rain will spread in later this evening, likely arriving by around 9 p.m. in the Missouri Ozarks and then spreading east across the Mississippi River after 11 p.m.

3_21 temps.jpg

Some of the rain could be heavy on Tuesday, especially across far southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. Localized flooding is possible.

3_21 rain.jpg

Lingering showers & temperatures trending cooler will make the middle of the week somewhat nasty as times. Thursday, temperatures are not likely to warm out of the 40s.

3_21 flood.jpg

By the end of the week, this slow moving system will finally exit and temperatures will bounce back to around 60.

Tags

Recommended for you