Elevated fire threat Monday; rain returns Tuesday

WSIL -- The first full day of spring will feel very "spring-like"! Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the lower 70s. A strong breeze and low relative humidity will lead to an increased fire threat Monday, burning is NOT recommended.
Rain will spread in later this evening, likely arriving by around 9 p.m. in the Missouri Ozarks and then spreading east across the Mississippi River after 11 p.m.
Some of the rain could be heavy on Tuesday, especially across far southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. Localized flooding is possible.
Lingering showers & temperatures trending cooler will make the middle of the week somewhat nasty as times. Thursday, temperatures are not likely to warm out of the 40s.
By the end of the week, this slow moving system will finally exit and temperatures will bounce back to around 60.