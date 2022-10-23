Elevated fire threat continues -- Rain on the way for the next work week

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday... With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a concern. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would spread quickly in this environment.