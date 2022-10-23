Elevated fire threat continues -- Rain on the way for the next work week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another windy day making for yet another elevated fire threat, but some relief is on the way!
Sunday: A few isolated showers will scrape by the viewing area early this morning. Clouds will increase across the region. Winds, gusting from the south, more than 25mph. This will make for an elevated fire threat. High: 79. Low: 63.
Monday: Mostly cloudy day, with a few isolated showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Expect a dry day overall, but towards the late evening, that's when showers are expected. A few gusts over 25mph will be possible through the day. High: 76. Low: 62.
Tuesday: Widespread rain! Gusty at times as showers and storms roll through the region associated with a cold front. High: 73. Low: 48.
Once the front passes through the region, a few clouds will be lingering with a chance of some isolated showers behind. Once that clears out, a cool night is on the way going into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30's and lower 40's with more days of dry and windy conditions.