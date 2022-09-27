Elevated fire threat again Tuesday; 30s likely Wednesday morning

WSIL -- Chilly Tuesday morning with one of the coolest starts this fall. A few rural areas have even dipped into the upper 30s.
An elevated fire threat will remain Tuesday as the breeze picks back up from the northwest. Burning brush and leaves is not recommended right now.
A lot of sunshine is expected with temperatures likely topping off in the mid 70s in southern Illinois and upper 70s in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel.
Even colder air will spill south tonight. By Wednesday morning, widespread temperatures in the upper 30s are likely.
Wednesday afternoon will be running around 10º BELOW average with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.
Slightly warmer air will begin to creep back into the region by the weekend with highs near average by Sunday.