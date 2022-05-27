Eldorado teen killed in Gallatin County crash

(WSIL) -- An Eldorado teen was killed in a Gallatin County crash Thursday.
Illinois State Police say it happened around 9:15 p.m. on Illinois 13 near Duncan Lane in Shawneetown.
ISP says a green S-10 pickup was traveling west when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an F-150 pickup head one.
The driver of the S-10, a 16-year-old boy, was killed. One passenger, an 18-year-old girl also from Eldorado, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Harrisburg, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the F-150, 36-year-old Jarrod Farris of Manitou, Kentucky, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. His passenger refused medical attention.
The crash is still under investigation.
Due to the death of the teen, Eldorado High School released a letter to students saying,
"One of our beloved students, Thomas Long, has passed away from a car accident. All students, staff, family, friends and our community will be affected by this loss. We can all play a part in supporting students and family that are struggling right now. Our goal in the coming weeks will be to support our students who may be having difficulties, and also to make sure we support the student's family, whom many of us care about and know very closely."
The school is open for friends, staff and family members who would like or need additional support or a safe space for processing and sharing. Staff from the Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, the school and local clergy are on hand for additional support.