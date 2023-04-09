Easter Sunday staying dry and mild - Warming continues next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- More sunshine for the region to help you find all those Easter Eggs! Not only will you find yourself a beautiful sunrise, pleasant temperatures but dry conditions that will make for less of a mess compared to the rain that fell last year!
Easter Sunday: Mostly clear, a few passing clouds. Morning lows into the lower to mid 40's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 60's. Going into the late evening hours, temperatures will again dip back into the lower 40's.
Winds will shift from the E to ENE. 5-10mph this afternoon.
Monday: Less sunshine going into Monday, with a mix of clouds building through the afternoon. Morning lows are forecast to stay into the lower to mid 40's with a daytime high into the upper 60's, areas to the south into the lower 70's.
Winds will shift from the ENE to SE 5-10mph through the afternoon.
Tuesday: The dry trends continue going into the morning hours with lows into the mid and upper 40's. Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 70's and staying mostly sunny. Winds will shift from the SE to the SSW 5-10mph through the afternoon.
The remainder of the work week has temperatures into the morning staying in the upper 40's to mid 50's range, making it pleasant for early morning trips to the bus stop or for joggers! Afternoon highs look to remain into the lower to mid 70's.
There does seem to be a chance of a few isolated showers into the late week going into the weekend the chance for showers and storms grows.