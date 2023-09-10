DUNK Distracted Driving to visit Carbondale and Marion high schools

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- DUNK Distracted Driving will visit high schools in Carbondale and Marion on Monday to warn teens about the dangers of distracted driving.
The DUNK presentation is presented by A.G.A. Nation as a way to use the entertainment of basketball to educate teens about distracted driving. Basketball performers will mix with the educational messages of this presentation to create a more effective push for the teens.
The presentation will occur first at Carbondale Community High School at 8:30 a.m. before appearing at Marion High School at 1:30 p.m.
For these assemblies, A.G.A. Nation has partnered with non-profit group SADD to giveaway a $100 gift card to one student at each school. SADD hopes to empower students and adults to create a "healthier and safer world" through leadership and smart decisions.
Interactive segments regarding ways to reduce distracted driving among all ages will be featured for the students.
The event is in-part sponsored by the U.S. Army 5th Brigade.
For more information on these events, contact Kurt Luttermoser at kurt@aganation.com. Learn more about SADD at its website.