Du Quoin State Fair preps for high temperatures

Du Quoin (WSIL) - Set-up is underway for the Du Quoin State Fair.
People are working to have everything in place for this Friday.
With the high temperatures here, officials say they are taking extra steps to make sure fair-goers are safe.
Josh Gross is the Du Quoin State Fair Manager. He said they will be adding more cooling stations there throughout the fairgrounds.
"Every tent we got on the grounds will be in use," Gross says. "But I think we have taken every step that we need to take, and that we could take to be prepared to take for Friday and Saturday."
Gross says safety is important at the fair, and they ordered more water to make sure they don't run out.