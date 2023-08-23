Du Quoin State Fair Parade canceled due to excessive heat in forecast

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair parade has been cancelled due to the extreme heat forecasted throughout the area on Friday.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution. This decision was made from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency as they have made the decision after discussing it with forecasts from the National Weather Service.
“With forecasts projecting a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes between 111 and 117 degrees, we feel canceling the parade is in the best interest of our parade participants,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “This is not to take away from people enjoying the fair safely, but to avoid a clustering of families along the parade route and parade participants in costumes and uniforms from overheating. We are working to ensure the safety of all fairgoers and we encourage all to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair safely. With the exception of Friday, we are very encouraged that the forecast looks to provide comfortable weather for the remainder of the fair.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony will still continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
There are other accommodations made at the fair as well due to the high heat.
The Fairytales on Ice performance scheduled for Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. will now be moved from the Grandstand to inside the Southern Illinois Center. Families with previously purchased tickets will be provided preferred seating.
Free hydration stations will also be placed throughout the fairgrounds.
Several buildings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds will also serve as cooling centers, including:
- Harness Club Room on the second floor of the Grandstand
- Expo Hall
- Southern Illinois Center
- First Heat Building
- Second Heat Building
The Du Quoin State Fair will run from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.