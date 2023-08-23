 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Du Quoin State Fair Parade canceled due to excessive heat in forecast

Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair parade has been cancelled due to the extreme heat forecasted throughout the area on Friday.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution. This decision was made from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency as they have made the decision after discussing it with forecasts from the National Weather Service. 

“With forecasts projecting a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes between 111 and 117 degrees, we feel canceling the parade is in the best interest of our parade participants,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “This is not to take away from people enjoying the fair safely, but to avoid a clustering of families along the parade route and parade participants in costumes and uniforms from overheating. We are working to ensure the safety of all fairgoers and we encourage all to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair safely. With the exception of Friday, we are very encouraged that the forecast looks to provide comfortable weather for the remainder of the fair.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will still continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

There are other accommodations made at the fair as well due to the high heat.

The Fairytales on Ice performance scheduled for Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. will now be moved from the Grandstand to inside the Southern Illinois Center. Families with previously purchased tickets will be provided preferred seating.

Free hydration stations will also be placed throughout the fairgrounds.

Several buildings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds will also serve as cooling centers, including:

  • Harness Club Room on the second floor of the Grandstand
  • Expo Hall
  • Southern Illinois Center
  • First Heat Building
  • Second Heat Building

The Du Quoin State Fair will run from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.

