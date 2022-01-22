Drying up and warmer start to the weekend

WSIL (Carterville,IL) -- A cool start to the morning left most commuters with frost to scrape off their vehicles windshields.
Temperatures remained below freezing with a clear sky.
Both Saturday and Sunday seeing a slight warm up as temperatures will be above freezing. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 30's with areas to the south seeing 40's
Overnight lows will dip back into the low 20's for both Saturday and Sunday. An increase in clouds is also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Wind from the SW staying light and keeping the region a few degrees warmer.
Early Sunday morning it is possible to see light rainfall to mixed precipitation to the north.
Clouds are expected to linger into Monday with Monday possibly seeing the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching the upper 40's to low 50's.