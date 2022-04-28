 Skip to main content
Dry & warm Thursday, active pattern returns bringing rain chances to end the week

WSIL -- If you need to get caught up on yardwork ahead of the rain, you'll likely have most of the day Thursday to get it done.

Rain holds off until tonight, but a lot of clouds are expected Thursday with temperatures into the lower 70s.

A few showers are likely to move in this evening, mainly in southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, especially west of I-57.

The pattern is turning very active with multiple chances for scattered showers & storms. On Saturday, a cold front will approach from the west, bringing an uptick in storms, some of which could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in a Level 2 on a scaled of 1-5.

As the front moves south Saturday night, so does the chance for rain, bringing a dry day Sunday. The boundary lifts back north early next week introducing more chances for scattered storms.

