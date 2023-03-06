Dry this evening -- Tracking showers into the midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Staying dry over the next few hours, temperatures taking a dip into the 40's and eventually tracking chances of rain.
Tonight: Dry, mostly cloudy and temperatures slowly dropping into the lower and mid 40's.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 54. Low: 37. Dry most of the day, but a few isolated showers will be possible going into the late evening hours.
Wednesday: Heavy showers are expected into the early morning hours, widespread becoming scattered through the afternoon.
More rain is expected as we look forward into Thursday, Friday and even into a sliver of the weekend.