 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Dry this evening -- Tracking showers into the midweek

  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Staying dry over the next few hours, temperatures taking a dip into the 40's and eventually tracking chances of rain. 

Tonight: Dry, mostly cloudy and temperatures slowly dropping into the lower and mid 40's. 

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 54. Low: 37. Dry most of the day, but a few isolated showers will be possible going into the late evening hours. 

Wednesday: Heavy showers are expected into the early morning hours, widespread becoming scattered through the afternoon. 

More rain is expected as we look forward into Thursday, Friday and even into a sliver of the weekend. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you