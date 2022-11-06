 Skip to main content
...PATCHY FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy fog has developed across the area early this morning. Some
of the fog may briefly become locally dense at times. Visibilities
are expected to improve by 9 am.

Remember to use low-beam headlights when encountering fog this
morning.

Dry end to the weekend -- Warm up on the way before cooler air sets in

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Drier start to the morning with a clear sky overhead. 

Temperatures dipping 20 degrees cooler than our morning high on Saturday. 

Sunday: Patchy fog in low lying valley areas this morning and temperatures into the mid 40's. 

Passing clouds will increase with our temperatures going into the mid to upper 60's. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 66. Low:47. 

Tuesday: Passing clouds increasing through the day. High: 70. Low:47.

Expect temperatures to stay mild until Friday and into the weekend where more chances of rain increase and temperatures decrease. 

