Dry end to the weekend -- Warm up on the way before cooler air sets in

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Drier start to the morning with a clear sky overhead.
Temperatures dipping 20 degrees cooler than our morning high on Saturday.
Sunday: Patchy fog in low lying valley areas this morning and temperatures into the mid 40's.
Passing clouds will increase with our temperatures going into the mid to upper 60's.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 66. Low:47.
Tuesday: Passing clouds increasing through the day. High: 70. Low:47.
Expect temperatures to stay mild until Friday and into the weekend where more chances of rain increase and temperatures decrease.