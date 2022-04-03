 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Dry and warmer Sunday -- Tracking rain into next week

CARTERVILLE,IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning started with light frost and temperatures into the mid 30's to lower 40's.

Sunday's forecast high is expected to reach into the lower 60's across much of the region with clouds building into the evening hours.

An overnight low is forecast to be into the upper 40's, with some areas holding onto the 50's further to the south.

Sunday is a great day if you're looking for a sunny sky, dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Get out and enjoy it while you can.

Late evening and early morning showers are expected Sunday into Monday.

Rain is forecast to linger across the region through Wednesday.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are near copy and paste days, with rain in the forecast and temperature highs into the 60's with overnight lows into the upper 40's.

