Dry and warmer Sunday -- Tracking rain into next week

CARTERVILLE,IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning started with light frost and temperatures into the mid 30's to lower 40's.
Sunday's forecast high is expected to reach into the lower 60's across much of the region with clouds building into the evening hours.
An overnight low is forecast to be into the upper 40's, with some areas holding onto the 50's further to the south.
Sunday is a great day if you're looking for a sunny sky, dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Get out and enjoy it while you can.
Late evening and early morning showers are expected Sunday into Monday.
Rain is forecast to linger across the region through Wednesday.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are near copy and paste days, with rain in the forecast and temperature highs into the 60's with overnight lows into the upper 40's.