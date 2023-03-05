Dry and gusty end to the weekend - Warmer temperatures incoming to start the work week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend and crest early in the new week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 22.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&