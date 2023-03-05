 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at
Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend
and crest early in the new week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Dry and gusty end to the weekend - Warmer temperatures incoming to start the work week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another dry day ahead with clouds and mild conditions coming back!

Sunday: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. By late afternoon clouds will begin to increase through the region. Winds could occasionally gust over 20mph. High: 63. Low: 42.

Monday: A warm up is on the way! Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's. Winds will occasionally gust over 25mph. A gusty day for outdoor plans. Mostly cloudy, especially into the following days. 

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers likely across southeast Missouri. High: 54. Low: 39. Winds could occasionally gust over 25mph. 

More rain is expected through the midweek. 

Take caution near rivers as some are still at flood stage and additional rainfall may cause more spillover on already saturated soils. 

