Dry and gusty end to the weekend - Warmer temperatures incoming to start the work week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another dry day ahead with clouds and mild conditions coming back!
Sunday: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. By late afternoon clouds will begin to increase through the region. Winds could occasionally gust over 20mph. High: 63. Low: 42.
Monday: A warm up is on the way! Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's. Winds will occasionally gust over 25mph. A gusty day for outdoor plans. Mostly cloudy, especially into the following days.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers likely across southeast Missouri. High: 54. Low: 39. Winds could occasionally gust over 25mph.
More rain is expected through the midweek.
Take caution near rivers as some are still at flood stage and additional rainfall may cause more spillover on already saturated soils.