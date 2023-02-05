 Skip to main content
Dry and gusty end to the weekend -- Tracking next rain chances

  • Updated
  • 0
hourlyy forecast.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Hold on to your hats! Gusty winds will continue today 

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds, winds from the SSW 12, gusting over 25mph at times. High: 54. Low: 31.

Monday: Increasing clouds and gusty winds, especially picking up into the evening. Winds from the SSW will occasionally gust more than 30mph. High: 56. Low: 49. 

rain chances.jpg

Tuesday: Scattered showers will be expected into the early morning hours lasting through the evening. Gusty winds will continue as a cold front makes its way through the region. High: 52. Low:48. 

7 day.jpg

Mild temperatures look to stay in place for the remainder of the week. 

A few more chances of rain going into the mid week. 

A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out going into Wednesday with winds gusting over 20mph at times. 

