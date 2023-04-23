 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT
/10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33
degrees will result in frost formation. For the second Frost
Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 degrees  will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT /10 AM
EDT/ this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM
CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday morning, some sheltered locations
may see temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would
result in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Dry and cool Sunday -- Rain chances into the next week

  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another day to switch between sunglasses and light jacket. A mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures are making a come back. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 30's in SEMO, WKY seeing mid to upper 30's and SO IL seeing mid 30's to lower 40's. 

A nice cloud cover overnight helped keep things warmer, but some clearing has allowed temperatures to begin to dip before sunrise. 

Winds calm from the WNW 5-10mph. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower to mid 50's. 

Monday: Morning temperatures will give way to another shot at a frost/freeze, lower to mid 30's and mostly sunny. 

Going through the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 50's lower 60's. Clouds will eventually come back towards the late afternoon and become mostly cloudy going into the evening hours. 

Tuesday: Slightly warmer waking up with temperature lows into the lower to mid 40's. Mostly cloudy and a very isolated chance of a shower here or there, primarily into SEMO. 

A few more chances of rain will be likely going into Wednesday, Thursday and even for the weekend. 

Make sure your outdoor plans aren't rained out and plan ahead of time by downloading the Storm Track 3 App! 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

