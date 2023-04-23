Dry and cool Sunday -- Rain chances into the next week

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday morning, some sheltered locations may see temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result in a light freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&