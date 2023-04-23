Dry and cool Sunday -- Rain chances into the next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another day to switch between sunglasses and light jacket. A mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures are making a come back.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 30's in SEMO, WKY seeing mid to upper 30's and SO IL seeing mid 30's to lower 40's.
A nice cloud cover overnight helped keep things warmer, but some clearing has allowed temperatures to begin to dip before sunrise.
Winds calm from the WNW 5-10mph. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower to mid 50's.
Monday: Morning temperatures will give way to another shot at a frost/freeze, lower to mid 30's and mostly sunny.
Going through the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 50's lower 60's. Clouds will eventually come back towards the late afternoon and become mostly cloudy going into the evening hours.
Tuesday: Slightly warmer waking up with temperature lows into the lower to mid 40's. Mostly cloudy and a very isolated chance of a shower here or there, primarily into SEMO.
A few more chances of rain will be likely going into Wednesday, Thursday and even for the weekend.
