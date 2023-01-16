Doughboy Statue Vandalized in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- An iconic statue honoring World War I veterans has been vandalized in Herrin once again.
The Doughboy Statue was recently vandalized in Herrin overnight with paint splattered on the base of the memorial and on the grounds around it.
Charles Parola, Chairman of the Doughboy Committee, assessed the damage to the sculpture on Monday after hearing about what happened.
The memorial statue was built in 1927 and honors those who fought and died in World War 1.
This statue has been vandalized before. In 2020, children were reportedly seen picking up landscape rocks and throwing them at the monument causing dozens of chips in the stone at the base of the statue.
In the years before, the statue was vandalized multiple times while it sat in the city park.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the recent vandalism that occurred.