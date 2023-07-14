Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed due to low river levels

DORENA, Mo. -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now temporarily closed since river levels dropped on Friday.
Both the Mississippi River and Ohio River are experiencing water levels dropping, causing the ferry to halt operations until the river levels come back up.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the Cairo gauge on the Ohio River was at 12.25 feet and falling.
The National Weather Service predicts falling levels to continue through July 28th where it will fall to 7.7 feet. The low water record is -1.00 feet on 12/24/1971. More recently, the river level fell to 7.15 feet in 2012.
Around the river bend in New Madrid, they saw a river level of 2.1 feet Friday morning. The levels are predicted to fall lower to -2.5 feet on July 28th. The record is -5.32 feet in 2012.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves the river levels.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.