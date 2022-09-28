Dig out the sweatshirts! It's chilly for late September

WSIL -- Chilly Wednesday morning with temperatures in rural areas dipping back into the upper 30s.
Despite a lot of sunshine, the afternoon will be quite cool for late September with highs only in the upper 60s.
The breeze will pick up after sunrise from the north and northeast with gusts around 15 miles per hour. This will once again lead to a slightly elevated field fire threat.
Temperatures will gradually begin to warm through the remainder of the week with highs in the mid 70s by the weekend.
Rain chances are slim with drought conditions worsening through at least the next seven days.