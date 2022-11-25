Dense fog this morning -- Clearing out by afternoon before tracking our next system

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dense fog this morning, clearing by sunrise will lead to a clearing out eventually into the afternoon.
Friday: Fog in the morning, clearing by mid afternoon. Winds from the north will make temperature highs into the lower 50's, a tad cooler. A great day to wear that jacket if you're out the door for Black Friday shopping, especially as temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40's by the evening.
Saturday: Cooler morning! Temperatures will be into the lower 30's and are expected to rise into the mid 50's as winds from the SW will bring in our next system. Dry for most of the morning and afternoon but into the late evening, expect showers to return.
Sunday: Showers will be exiting the region by afternoon. High: 52. Low:33
A break in the rain is expected going into Monday but don't put the umbrellas away just yet as we are tracking our next system into Tuesday and Wednesday.