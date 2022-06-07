Dense Fog Advisory this morning, a few storms this afternoon

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois, and the Purchase area of western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility and make for hazardous travel through the night and into early Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&