...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter
mile or less.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois,
and the Purchase area of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility and make
for hazardous travel through the night and into early Tuesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Dense Fog Advisory this morning, a few storms this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
6_7 fog.jpg

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri this morning as visibility has dropped below a half mile in some locations.

6_7 today.jpg

By mid-morning, the fog will mix out as temperatures begin to rise quickly. A weak cold front will move in from the north switching winds to the northwest. Near this boundary, we could see a few hit and miss showers and storms develop during the heat of the day. Pockets of brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be the main threats.

6_7 SPC.jpg

Tonight, storm chances wane quickly after sunset.

There's some uncertainty to how many storms will develop Wednesday, but a complex of storms could move into the region first thing Wednesday morning. More scattered storms then may redevelop during the afternoon.

6_7 Rain.jpg

As the front moves back south, Thursday will be a dry day with a little sunshine and temperatures running around 80.

Another round of rain is possible Friday.

