Decreasing river levels reveal sandbars near Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Water levels are continuing to drop in the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
In Cape Girardeau, they are seeing their ninth lowest level on record. As of Friday morning, the river sits at 6.55 feet according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Center.
It’s so low in Cape Girardeau that the drop in levels are revealing sandbars, particularly around the Red Star Boat Ramp area in the northern part of the city.
People are even walking out on the sandbars in the river and looking for items they feel are interesting or that may be valuable.
In Cairo, the Ohio River has dropped to very low levels. As of Friday morning, the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Center is showing the river at 6.48 feet.
River levels are forecasted to slowly drop over the next week.