Death toll from Missouri house explosion rises to 3; 22-year-old mother dies from injuries

WYATT, MO (WSIL) -- Another person has died after a house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri.
Myranda Gale Golden, 22, died from her injuries sustained in the explosion on Monday. Golden's 3-year-old daughter died Thursday and her significant other Corey Coleman died on Monday.
A 6-month-old child is still in critical condition. The other victims are in stable condition at various hospitals and burn units.
Investigators determined the cause of the Monday explosion is from propane gas that filled the home. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. It is unknown at this time what ignited the gas.
This is being ruled an accident, but the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office said this is not drug related and no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is still ongoing.