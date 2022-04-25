Death investigation underway in Mounds

MOUNDS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a death in Pulaski County.
On Sunday, April 24, around 7:30 p.m. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to conduct a death investigation, after a body was found in a rural wooded area in Mounds.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
The investigation is currently open and ongoing.
If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP District 22 in Ullin at 618-542-2171, Ext. #1207, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.