David Guess fully reinstated as a commissioner in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A Paducah Board of Commissioner has been fully reinstated after a decision not to pursue further legal action.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners have settled a legal matter involving David Guess.
Guess is commissioner on the Paducah Board of Commissioners. Guess was charged with misconduct in December stemming from text messages which included languages with racial overtones to a city employee in November.
Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen issued a stay of the action against Guess on February 19.
A reconsideration of Judge Kitchen’s decision is currently pending in federal court, a release from the City of Paducah stated.
In that release they also said, "Given the Judge’s previous ruling, both parties have agreed to settle by not pursuing further legal action."
Mayor George Bray said, “We carefully followed state law in removing David Guess due to misconduct and feel strongly that we were warranted in our actions. A local judge felt otherwise and issued a stay that prevented the removal of Commissioner Guess. While we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, we will move forward. In doing so, we will continue our focus on achieving the overarching goals of the Board of Commissioners which includes the aggressive support of a more diverse and inclusive community. In light of Judge Kitchen’s ruling to stay our action, David Guess has been fully reinstated as a commissioner.”
