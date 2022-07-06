Dangerous Heat: Heat index near 110º again Wednesday

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the entire region through Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon, but the humidity will push the heat index to around 110º.
The extreme heat will stick around through Thursday and may even be a factor into Friday until a cold front finally arrives.
A few pop up storms are possible during the heat of the afternoon today and tomorrow, but rain overall looks pretty limited.
By Friday, a cold front will be approaching from the north. This will bring an uptick in scattered storms, especially Friday evening.
Rain may linger into the first part of the weekend, but cooler, less humid air move in by Saturday afternoon.