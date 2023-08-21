Dangerous and prolonged heat sweeps the region this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A humid start to the morning but even hotter temps are on the way through the week.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been expanded across all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. This means heat index values from as low as 105 up to 115 are likely. This can cause heat-related illness. This is a prolonged heat event. This warning is set to expire at 10PM THURSDAY. It's possible to see this extended beyond that as temperatures going into Friday and the weekend look to stay into the mid and upper 90's.
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 90's. Heat index values will make temperatures feel into the lower 100's as dew points jump into the upper 70's to lower 80's. The old sayings go, it's not the heat that gets you, it's the humidity. The humidity will make it impossible not to break a sweat! Do not stay outside for prolonged times. Plan ahead and make sure you have plenty of water throughout the day.
Muggy conditions will stick around into the evening hours as well with more window-sweat dew points into the lower to mid 70's as temperatures dip back into the mid and upper 70's. It's all "Air you can wear".
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 90's. It's possible a few regions try to make the jump into the lower 100's. The heat index through the rest of the weak will feel like 110 - 115F.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs rising into the mid and upper 90's.
Looking ahead to late week, as state and county fairs, school events and much more are planned to kick off, please take note of the excessive heat that is in place. Your health is more important. Temperatures will begin to cool off going beyond the weekend.