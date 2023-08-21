 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous and prolonged heat sweeps the region this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A humid start to the morning but even hotter temps are on the way through the week. 

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been expanded across all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. This means heat index values from as low as 105 up to 115 are likely. This can cause heat-related illness. This is a prolonged heat event. This warning is set to expire at 10PM THURSDAY. It's possible to see this extended beyond that as temperatures going into Friday and the weekend look to stay into the mid and upper 90's. 

Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 90's. Heat index values will make temperatures feel into the lower 100's as dew points jump into the upper 70's to lower 80's. The old sayings go, it's not the heat that gets you, it's the humidity. The humidity will make it impossible not to break a sweat! Do not stay outside for prolonged times. Plan ahead and make sure you have plenty of water throughout the day. 

Muggy conditions will stick around into the evening hours as well with more window-sweat dew points into the lower to mid 70's as temperatures dip back into the mid and upper 70's. It's all "Air you can wear". 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 90's. It's possible a few regions try to make the jump into the lower 100's. The heat index through the rest of the weak will feel like 110 - 115F. 

Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs rising into the mid and upper 90's. 

Looking ahead to late week, as state and county fairs, school events and much more are planned to kick off, please take note of the excessive heat that is in place. Your health is more important. Temperatures will begin to cool off going beyond the weekend. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

