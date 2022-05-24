Victim transported to St. Louis hospital after being hit by train in Carbondale

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.
Carbondale Police have released details on the train vs. pedestrian crash.
It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the railroad tracks between the 400 block of N Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and immediately began life-saving medical treatment to the pedestrian. Once emergency medical personnel showed up, the pedestrian was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. They were later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
The crash forced all railroad crossings to be closed for about an hour due to the train blocking the crossings.
The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.
Carbondale Police say all crossings have reopened. According to reporters on the scene and throughout town, traffic is still backed up, but is moving slowly.
ORIGINAL STORY
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Traffic is backed up in Carbondale due to a train versus pedestrian crash.
The Carbondale Police department says the crash caused Route 13 downtown to temporarily close.
Officers are on scene directing east and west traffic to utilize the Mill Street underpass and Dillenger Road. Detours are currently set up.
The crossing at Route 13 and E. Walnut will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
