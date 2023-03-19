Crispy cold morning with isolated flurries - Tracking showers next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another cold morning to end the weekend and you would never suspect that the official start of spring is just around the corner!
Sunday: A few early morning flurries, mostly cloudy and cool with morning lows into the lower to mid 20's. With the added NW wind, temperatures will feel more like the mid teens. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40's. Going into the late evening hours, remaining mostly cloudy and another "layer up" day coming up.
Monday: OFFICIAL START OF SPRING: Mostly sunny, a few clouds. Don't let the kiddos or yourself leave the house without a warm jacket. Morning lows will be in the lower 20's with wind chill (feels like) factors into the lower to mid teens. Winds will eventually shift from the cool NW direction and come from the SSW and gust over 20mph at times, making a daytime high of upper 40's to lower 50's feel cool.
Tuesday: Warmer not only for the morning low but also the afternoon high! Morning temperatures will be into the lower to mid 30's with a daytime high forecast to reach the mid 50's. Mostly cloudy, rain is expected to start early in the morning and with temperatures into the 30's, a cool rain is expected!
Cool morning temperatures will eventually rise with our next system on the way.
We don't look to get much of a break from the rain chances looking further into the midweek. By Wednesday, more scattered showers will increase into the region by Thursday and early Friday morning. All things considered, this is still far in forecasting terms. We do, however, seem to be stuck in a Wednesday - Friday rainy pattern extending from the past 7 weeks!