Couple arrested in McCracken County for drug possession

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A couple was arrested on charges of drug possession Friday in McCracken County.
James E. White III and Tiffany Houser were taken into custody Friday night just after 9 p.m. after police obtained and executed a search warrant for the couple's residence.
White had been on detectives' radar for a few months due to tips that he was selling Methamphetamine. Friday, police obtained a search warrant tied to this information and were able to search his camper at 3725 Husband's Rd.
White had a pre-existing criminal record, causing the home to be investigated using McCracken County's Special Response Team. White was discovered inside the camper with Houser and a loaded 45 caliber handgun.
White was discovered to possess about 60 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine in his pockets and ammunition for his gun. Additional Methamphetamine was found inside the property, along with Marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
This is not White's first arrest. He previously was charged in 2006 for killing his then-pregnant wife by gun in Ozark, Missouri. White also has convictions for owning a firearm as a convicted felon, trafficking in Cocaine, and more. At the time of this arrest, White was on bond from an arrest in Graves County, KY last year in which he had been trafficking Methamphetamine.
White and Houser were both sent to the McCracken County Regional Jail.