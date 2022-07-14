Copper thieves hit three electric substations in southern Illinois

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- Not one, not two, but three different electric substations in southern Illinois have been hit by copper thieves.
The thefts are leaving Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative crews working overtime, meaning you could be paying more for your electric bill.
"Over the last couple three weeks we've had some thefts of people breaking into our substation cutting the fences and stealing copper wire," said Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative Engineer Mike Logeman.
Now police are looking for the people who cut those fences in Ullin, Lick Creek and Karnak. Something Logeman says isn't worth risking your life over.
"I would just head the warnings that you see on all the substation fences that it's extremely dangerous to be cutting the fencing and stealing anything inside an electrical substation, extremely dangerous," added Logeman.
Logeman says the copper the thieves came away with isn't worth much, but if you get your power from Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative your bill could go up because of it.
"Indirectly just by the fact that we're having to use our labor to repair everything that's been damaged, so when we have expenditures that we aren't budgeted for it affects all the members of the cooperative," explained Logeman.
Now he's just hoping whoever is doing this gets caught and quick before someone gets hurt.
If you have any information about these thefts call police or Southern Illinois Electrical Cooperative.