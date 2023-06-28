Cooling centers across the region

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and
far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Cooling centers across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling center
MGN

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the region forecasted to reach triple digits, many are looking for a place to cool down if they need a break from the summer heat.

Here is a growing list of places we found that can be utilized as a place for the public to cool down at...

Illinois

Williamson County

Cambria

  • Cambria City Hall
  • 302 S. Richart St.
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 618-985-6082

Carterville

  • Carterville Fire Department
  • 300 N. Division St.
  • 618-985-8060

Marion

  • Illinois Department of Human Services (Marion Office)
  • 1107 West DeYoung Street
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Pittsburg

  • Pittsburg Village Hall
  • 302 W. Avery Ave.
  • 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with possible extended hours
  • 618-993-8260

Massac County

Metropolis

  • Massac County Courthouse
  • 101 West 8th Street
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Missouri

Bollinger County

Marble Hill

  • Bollinger County Health Department
  • 107 Highway 51 North
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-238-2817

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau

  • City Hall
  • 44 N. Lorimier St.
  • 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • Osage Center
  • 1625 N. Kingshighway St.
  • 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
  • 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fri.
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
  • 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Su
  • AC Brase Arena
  • 410 Kiwanis Dr.
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • Shawnee Park Sports Complex
  • 1157 South West End Blvd.
  • 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sa
  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Su

Stoddard County

Advance

  • Advance Community Library
  • 19805 State Highway C
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 573-722-5533

Bernie

  • Bernie City Library
  • 111 N. Allen Street
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-293-4383

Bloomfield

  • Bloomfield Public Library
  • 200 Seneca Street
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
  • 573-568-3626

Kentucky

Paducah

  • Salvation Army
  • 2990 Trimble Street
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you know of any cooling centers in your area, feel free to email us information at news@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you