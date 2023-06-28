Cooling centers across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the region forecasted to reach triple digits, many are looking for a place to cool down if they need a break from the summer heat.
Here is a growing list of places we found that can be utilized as a place for the public to cool down at...
Illinois
Williamson County
Cambria
- Cambria City Hall
- 302 S. Richart St.
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 618-985-6082
Carterville
- Carterville Fire Department
- 300 N. Division St.
- 618-985-8060
Marion
- Illinois Department of Human Services (Marion Office)
- 1107 West DeYoung Street
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
Pittsburg
- Pittsburg Village Hall
- 302 W. Avery Ave.
- 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with possible extended hours
- 618-993-8260
Massac County
Metropolis
- Massac County Courthouse
- 101 West 8th Street
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Missouri
Bollinger County
Marble Hill
- Bollinger County Health Department
- 107 Highway 51 North
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-238-2817
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau
- City Hall
- 44 N. Lorimier St.
- 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- Osage Center
- 1625 N. Kingshighway St.
- 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
- 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fri.
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
- 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Su
- AC Brase Arena
- 410 Kiwanis Dr.
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- Shawnee Park Sports Complex
- 1157 South West End Blvd.
- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sa
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Su
Stoddard County
Advance
- Advance Community Library
- 19805 State Highway C
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 573-722-5533
Bernie
- Bernie City Library
- 111 N. Allen Street
- 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-293-4383
Bloomfield
- Bloomfield Public Library
- 200 Seneca Street
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
- 573-568-3626
Kentucky
Paducah
- Salvation Army
- 2990 Trimble Street
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If you know of any cooling centers in your area, feel free to email us information at news@wsiltv.com.