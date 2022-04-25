Cooler week ahead -- Sunny and breezy Tuesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Monday evening is off to a calm and cool start.
Temperatures will dip into the lower 50's and mid 40's for most of the night into the early morning of Tuesday.
Clouds will begin to move in and out of the region Tuesday morning.
Winds from the NW will bring a cool brisk to the air and temperatures to the northern counties could see upper 30's.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
Tuesday's high is forecast to be into the lower 60's and an overnight low into the lower 40's and upper 30's.
Winds could gust over 20mph at times, winding down to a calm W wind.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny
Wednesday is looking to be the better day of the week!
Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to be a tad cooler, a light wind and lack of cloud cover will help temperatures dip into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Wednesday's high is forecast to be into the mid to upper 60's with an overnight low into the upper 40's.
Mostly sunny for the afternoon hours and becoming cloudy overnight into Thursday, where you could see more rain showers linger into the weekend.