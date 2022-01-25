Cooler Tuesday -- Bundle up for Wednesday

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Tuesday morning temperatures stayed into the upper 20's while winds from the N made temperatures feel on the cooler side - a trend that will be lingering around most of the work week.
A cold front has left the region!
Tuesday has a forecast high into the lower 30's and an overnight low into the teens. For the most part, clouds will linger around.
By Wednesday, temperatures aren't expected to rise much more than Tuesday's highs.
In fact, Wednesday temperatures are going to be the coldest in the week. Single digits possible.
Winds from the N will bring cooler temperatures. The wind chill values will make it feel as if the temps are 0. A forecast high into the upper 20's.
Good news for Wednesday, the sun is going to be out ahead of a High Pressure system.
By Thursday, clouds build back into the area, slightly warmer temperatures by morning by a few degrees, into the teens, with a high forecast into the upper 30's.