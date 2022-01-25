 Skip to main content
...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight and Early Wednesday...

Arctic high pressure will bring another shot of bitterly cold air
into our region over the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will
bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph
will make it feel even colder.

Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be from zero to 5
below along and northwest of a line from Evansville Indiana to
Cape Girardeau Missouri. Wind chills to the southeast of that line
will bottom out from zero to 5 above.

Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact
morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat
or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will
occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday
afternoon.

Cooler Tuesday -- Bundle up for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
WEB TUE.jpg

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Tuesday morning temperatures stayed into the upper 20's while winds from the N made temperatures feel on the cooler side - a trend that will be lingering around most of the work week.

A cold front has left the region!

Tuesday has a forecast high into the lower 30's and an overnight low into the teens. For the most part, clouds will linger around.

By Wednesday, temperatures aren't expected to rise much more than Tuesday's highs.

In fact, Wednesday temperatures are going to be the coldest in the week. Single digits possible.

Winds from the N will bring cooler temperatures. The wind chill values will make it feel as if the temps are 0. A forecast high into the upper 20's.

Good news for Wednesday, the sun is going to be out ahead of a High Pressure system.

By Thursday, clouds build back into the area, slightly warmer temperatures by morning by a few degrees, into the teens, with a high forecast into the upper 30's.

