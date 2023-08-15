Cooler than average temperatures today - Staying dry this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A cooler morning for the books, and even a bit below average for this time of year.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to rise into the mid 70's. Near 10 degrees cooler than our average high this time of year. NW wind 5-10mph, at times could gust up to 20mph. A dance between partly and mostly cloudy. A calm evening ahead.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 70's. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds into the afternoon. N wind 5-10mph, calm.
Thursday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's, some areas may dip into the upper 50's. A weak cold front from the north will dip down across the region, bringing in cooler air.
Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be more hot and humid and for now, low precipitation chances.
