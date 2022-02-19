Cooler Saturday -- Pleasant Sunday

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- Saturday morning temperatures are warmer than what they were for Friday, being in the lower 30's, rather than the single digits to teens.
Saturday's high is forecast to get into the mid 30's and an overnight low almost equal to the daytime high.
A few passing clouds will be making their way across the region.
The good news is Sun is in Sunday!
High pressure will be moving from the west to the east Saturday afternoon and will cycle in warmer air behind it - and fair weather.
Sunday's highs forecast to be into the mid 50's with a sunny sky with a few clouds building in later into the evening.
Sunday's overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 40's.
By Monday, the clouds are building into the early morning along with a few rain showers, especially into the evening.
Monday's forecast high is expected to be in the lower 60's and an overnight low into the 50's.
By Tuesday and most of the next work week, Storm Track 3 Team is tracking two back-to-back low's that seem to bring rain and hinting that winter may not be ready to take its exit to stage left just yet!