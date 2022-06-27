Cooler, less humid, and sunshine make for a GREAT Monday

WSIL -- Quite a bit cooler this morning in the wake of the strongest cold front we've seen in a while.
This afternoon, a lot of blue sky, lower humidity, and cooler than average temperatures will make for a great day to get outside if you have the opportunity.
The "pleasant air" will stick around through Tuesday afternoon with highs over the next few days in the low to mid 80s.
Later in the week, the heat dome will gradually begin to build back into the Central U.S., shifting temperatures back into the low to mid 90s by Thursday and Friday.
Rainfall will be tough to come by this week until at least Friday. A cold front tracking south is likely to bring more chances for scattered storms by Saturday and Sunday.