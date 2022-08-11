Cooler, less humid air filtering in

WSIL -- Cooler this morning in the wake of a cold front as temperatures overnight have dropped back into the lower 60s. Watch for patchy fog in a few rural areas before sunrise.
A lot of sunshine is expected today, but with a north wind around, temperatures are likely to run about 5º below average with highs in the lower 80s.
Another cold front moves through tonight, reinforcing the cooler air in place. Friday will have high temperatures in the lower 80s and the humidity will be notably lower.
The great weather sticks around through Saturday, but by Sunday, humidity begins to increase again. A pop up storm or two can't entirely be ruled out Sunday afternoon.