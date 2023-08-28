Cooler and pleasant week ahead

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Time to enjoy the cooler temperatures and sunshine!
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 70's to lower 80's. Much cooler, especially with a NE wind 5-10mph. Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 70's with pockets of lower 80's. A mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cool and calm wind from the N 5-10mph.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs going into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. A stray shower possible through the morning hours.
A clear evening sky will continue the trend of cool morning lows, some of us could see the mid 50's into Thursday!
Looking dry through the rest of the week with the only notable change being the temperatures. Going into the weekend it appears the 90's want to return!
