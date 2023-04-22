Cooler and cloudy weekend -- Frost likely Sunday morning

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Keep the sunglasses and light jackets out for today. A mix of sun and clouds and a cool morning.
Saturday: Mornings lows into the upper 30's to the north and the lower 40's across much of the region. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in low valley areas. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with winds light from the WNW, increasing through the late afternoon, gusting more than 20mph at times. Afternoon highs into the mid and upper 50's. Going into the evening hours, temperatures will take a dip back into the lower 40's.
FROST ADVISORY: 1AM Sunday until 9AM Sunday.
Sunday: Going back to mid March again? Morning lows will be into the lower to mid 30's with frost across the region. A Frost Advisory had been posted for the morning hours. It looks to be a cool ride in for church services. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 50's. Winds light from the WNW, 5-10mph.
Monday: Another cool morning to start with frost likely. Morning lows into the lower to mid 30's. Winds will switch from the WNW, coming from the NE, 5-10mph. Some sun into the morning, but clouds will become heavy across the region.
A few chances of showers look likely going into Tuesday, Wednesday and even the end of the week. Plan on a change in the forecast and that light rain coat and umbrella as we get closer to those time frames.
