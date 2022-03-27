Cooler and cloudy end to the weekend -- Warm up ahead of mid week system

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures continued to drop with a lack of cloud cover.
Sunday morning temperatures were into the lower to mid 30's.
Sunday's forecast high is expected to be into the upper 40's and an overnight low into the lower 30's.
Most of the region will continue to be mostly cloudy. It's possible to see a few breaks in the clouds towards the afternoon hours.
By Monday, a forecast high into the mid 50's is expected with an overnight low into the lower 40's.
Passing clouds are to be expected.
By Tuesday, a forecast high into the mid to upper 60's is expected with an overnight low into the 50's.
The sky will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late into the evening ahead of a warm front.
A warming trend into the 70's is forecast ahead of the regions next system.
The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking a rain maker for Wednesday into Thursday. Stay up-to-date with the timing and your local impacts as we get closer.