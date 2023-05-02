 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Cool & windy Tuesday, but trending much warmer by the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Another chilly morning for early May with temperatures in the mid 40s in most areas.

5_2 today 2.jpg

There will be a lot of sunshine today, but northwest winds will make for a somewhat cool afternoon, highs in the mid 60s are 5-10º below average. Wind gusts may top 25 miles per hour.

The pattern has been very slow due to a "blocking pattern" over much of the United States. Finally, the big area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will move east and ridging aloft will build in across the central U.S. This will eventually bring warmer weather back into our forecast, especially this weekend and into next week.

5_2 rain chance.jpg

As the pattern change occurs, a weak storm system will track out of the Plains, lifting a warm front into the area on Friday. This will lead to a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

5_2 warmer.jpg

Outside a stray shower or storm, most of the weekend will be dry with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you