Cool & windy Tuesday, but trending much warmer by the weekend

WSIL -- Another chilly morning for early May with temperatures in the mid 40s in most areas.
There will be a lot of sunshine today, but northwest winds will make for a somewhat cool afternoon, highs in the mid 60s are 5-10º below average. Wind gusts may top 25 miles per hour.
The pattern has been very slow due to a "blocking pattern" over much of the United States. Finally, the big area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will move east and ridging aloft will build in across the central U.S. This will eventually bring warmer weather back into our forecast, especially this weekend and into next week.
As the pattern change occurs, a weak storm system will track out of the Plains, lifting a warm front into the area on Friday. This will lead to a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Outside a stray shower or storm, most of the weekend will be dry with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.