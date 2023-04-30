Cool & windy end to the weekend

WSIL -- Much cooler this morning in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through late Saturday. Temperatures are back in the low to mid 40s, but at least the sun in shining.
As the sun gets higher in the sky, clouds will quickly build in for the afternoon. Most will stay dry, but there is a chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon, mainly near the Wabash River.
Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest and could gust up to around 30 miles per hour. Clouds & strong winds will make for a very chilly afternoon with highs only in the 50s.
Cooler, breezy weather will continue for a few days with highs only in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.
Finally, the pattern will begin to shift by the second half of the week. Temperatures will bounce back to the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.
No rain is expected to start the week, but a few showers are possible by Thursday and Friday.