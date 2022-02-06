Cool Sunday morning - Increase in temperature and clouds for next week

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Sunday morning temperatures were in the teens to 20's with a clear sky.
Sunday's high is forecast to be in the mid to upper 30's by late afternoon with clouds building in towards the evening.
Sunday's overnight lows are forecast to be into the lower 20's with an overcast sky as a weak cold front moves through.
Monday is expected to see more cloud cover and a forecast high into the mid 30's.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the 20's.
Another weak cold front is expected to make its way across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Precipitation is not in the forecast at this time.
Tuesdays highs are forecast to be in the upper 40's with an overnight low into the mid 30's.
Clouds will be moving through the region ahead of the front.
Overall, the remaining work week seems to be pleasant as far as a warming trend goes.
Clouds are expected to be constant.